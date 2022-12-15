Ashnoor Kaur launches Makeup Brand ColorPlay

Actor and Influencer Ashnoor Kaur has launched a makeup brand ColorPlay with a range of lip crayons which especially caters to Gen-z

New Delhi: Ashnoor Kaur, at 18 years is one of India’s youngest actors and influencers to launch a makeup brand ColorPlay targeted specifically at Gen Z.

In October 2022, gen-z influencer, Patiala Babes and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Ashnoor Kaur launched her own brand ColorPlay starting with a range of colourful lip crayons. These crayons are vegan and cruelty free, and PETA certified. Her idea behind the brand was to make people feel free to express themselves through colours. “As a makeup lover, I could not find brands and products that were specifically made for my generation, and that made me come up with ColorPlay.”

The brand has 12 shades for every occasion. Subtle shades like nude pink and nude brown, everyday shades like red and brown, and some crazy shades like black, hot pink, and blue which are unique and not available with all brands. The shades have some funky names too like Rumour, Not-so-basic, and Dark Humour that are relatable to gen-z.

A very interesting thing to notice is the fact that she has come up with lip crayons and not lipsticks. Lip crayons are trending now as they are easy to carry and apply. ColorPlay lip crayons have a hyaluronic formula. They bring the super hydrating ingredient, sodium hyaluronate, used in premium skincare products now into makeup. This makes the Lip crayon very smooth and moisturising to apply and perfect for winters.

The Lip crayons are retractable so consumers don’t have to deal with messy sharpening. ColorPlay lip crayons are selling at 495/- a piece which makes it even more affordable and accessible for the younger generation. As an introductory offer, you can get two lip crayons for 699/- and three for 999/-.

Ashnoor Kaur has launched the brand website (www.colorplay.in) as well as the instagram page (colorplay_in). It’s received a spectacular response amongst her 10mn+ followers on social media. Other influencers like Surabhi and Samriddhi, (chinki minki) have also used these products and vouched for them on social media.

When asked about what gave her the idea to come up with the brand, here’s what she had to say: “ColorPlay is all about self-expression! And beauty? It’s whatever you want it to be.”