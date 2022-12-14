Max launches a new store at Spectrum Metro in Noida

The new Max store occupies a total space of approx. 2,500 sq ft. and is located on the lower ground floor of Spectrum Metro Phase 1

Noida: Max, the fashion brand offering clothing, accessories, and footwear owned by Landmark Group, India, has launched its new store at Noida’s Spectrum Metro, located in Sector 75 in Central Noida.

This newest addition to the list of brands at Spectrum Metro occupies a total space of approx. 2500 sq ft. and is located on the lower ground floor of Spectrum Metro Phase 1. The brand became operational on December 9.

On the opening of Max, Ajendra Vikram Singh, VP, Sales & Marketing, Spectrum Metro, said, “Max’s store opening is one of the biggest highlights of Spectrum Metro. It is expected to drive huge traffic of customers to high-street banking during the upcoming Christmas season and week-long vacations, which will be announced towards the end of December. The common masses looking to buy presents and gifts for their loved ones will have a great opportunity to shop at Max.”

Footwear and accessories brand Mochi is another addition to the group of retail and fashion brands at Spectrum Metro on the ground floor.

The Spectrum Metro is a high street commercial project that offers serviced apartments, office spaces, a food court, a kid’s zone, a multiplex, and other amenities catering to 8 lakh people in the catchment. Spectrum Metro houses retail and fashion brands like Spar, Starbucks, Aurelia, Bata, Baggit, W, and VanHeusen, among others. and is within walking distance of the Aqua Line Sector 50 metro station.