Gurugram: Barista introduced its fifth Diner in Haryana at Airia Mall, Gurugram this December. With indoor and outdoor seating, the restaurant has a capacity of 40 people at a time.

“We are pleased to open our brand-new restaurant in Gurugram. We wanted to grow our restaurant franchise in Gurgaon, and Airia Mall is the ideal location for us to do so,” Rajat Agrawal, CEO of Barista said.

“We are really keen for our customers to enjoy their time with us, our meals, and a welcoming atmosphere as they spend time with their loved ones. We are eager to grow our company and operate in further regions of the country,” he added.

Currently, Barista Diner is present in Noida, Dina Nagar, Kapurthala, and Chandigarh.

Founded in 2000, Barista was the first coffee culture that was brought to India. A flagship of Barista Coffee Company, Barista Diner has an integrated live kitchen and offers continental, Italian, and modern fusion food.

It served a variety of dishes including Farmers Daughter / Butter Chicken Pizzas, Alfredo Pasta, Pan-fried Chicken Breast, Beet & Orange Carpaccio Salad, Grilled Sandwiches, Bruschetta, etc.

