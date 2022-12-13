5 lakh stores across India employing over 20 lakh associates celebrated Retail Employees’ Day

While Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan and Ananya Pandey took to social media to greet retail associates and encourage them for their dedication and hard work, several ministers conveyed their wishes through letters

New Delhi: Over 5 lakh stores across India employing 20 lakh retail associates celebrated Retail Employees’ Day, yesterday, Retailers Association of India said in a release. The stores were joined by other stakeholders in the retail value chain including service providers and shopping centres across the country, who celebrated the occasion in their own way. Celebrations ranged from simple messages by management to employees to elaborate dance performances and other events.

Celebrated across many countries viz. Turkey, UAE, India, Philippines and Bangladesh, the Retail Employees’ Day is slowly transcending Indian borders to become a global phenomenon. This year, IGDS (Intercontinental Group of Department Stores), the largest association in the world of department stores with 45 members from 39 countries, has also taken up the initiative and will be celebrating the same with all its members.

Besides retail brands and stalwarts, Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to greet retail associates and encourage them for their dedication and hard work. Some of the celebrities that sent out their wishes for retail associates included, Salman Khan (post link), Ananya Pandey (post link), among others.

“This day was commemorated to recognise the hard work of retail associates for servicing and delighting consumers each day of the year, including on national holidays. We were hopeful that consumers too will recognise this effort and visit their nearest retailer and favourite brand stores to express their gratitude with a simple ‘Thank You’ on this day,” Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India said.

Speaking about Retail Employees’ Day, BS Nagesh, Founder-TRRAIN said, “Today is a day to celebrate the work done by retailers and retail employees. We should express gratitude to the retail ecosystem for ensuring supply chain and service throughout the customer journey.”

Government officials including various central and state ministers sent letters to the Retailers Association of India (RAI) supporting this day.

Shri Piyush Goyal, Honourable Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Public Distribution and Textiles – Government of India, in his letter to RAI said, “It is noteworthy that India’s retail industry contributes significantly to our country’s GDP and provides employment to a large section of our people. With the advent of digital shopping, there is a complementarity of digital and physical stores. In the future, both brick and mortar and e-commerce will coexist.”

Smt. Smriti Irani, Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs, Government of India, in her video message said, “Today on Retail Employees’ Day we celebrate the impact and hard work of retail employees. this day started as a simple gesture 11 years ago and today this family consists of 20 million members across 24 countries. I extend my grateful thanks to all the retail employees for their contribution not only to their company but to the economy at large. Thank you for your dedication.”

In his letter, Shri Arvind Kejriwal, Honourable Chief Minister of Delhi, Government of NCT of Delhi, wrote, “The employees of the retail industry play an important role in the growth of the economy. The retail industry gets its strength from the expertise of people working in the industry, who in turn put their hard work to the satisfaction of customers.”

Dr. Himanta Biswas Sarma, Honourable Chief Minister, Government of Assam, India, wrote, “I am happy that this day is being celebrated across the nation to recognize the role of retail associates and employees and express gratitude for their untiring support and role.”

Shri Basavaraj Bommai, Honourable Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka, India, in his letter to RAI said, “Retail sector in India is growing at a fast pace and creating new opportunities for retailers. Indian retail industry has emerged as one of the fastest-growing industries mainly because of new players recently. The retail industry in India is currently undergoing a major transition from an unorganised sector to a more organised one.”

Shri Hemant Soren, Honourable Chief Minister, Government of Jharkhand, India, in his letter to RAI said, “RAI since its establishment has been working for creating the right environment for the growth of modern retail industry and has been taking up issues of the retailers.”

Shri Bhupendra Patel, Honourable Chief Minister, Government of Gujarat, India, in his letter to RAI said, “With support of the Retail Industry, India has taken a special berth as one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Support of many factors viz. manufacturers, distributors and most important – the Customers have proven as the catalytic to this process.”

Shri Rohit Kumar Singh (IAS), Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India in his letter to RAI said, “I wholeheartedly convey my feeling of appreciation for motivating the (retail) employees by awarding them on this occasion. I extend my heartiest best wishes to all the Employees, Employers and RAI for the success of this event.”

Retail Employees’ Day was started in 2011 and is celebrated every year on the 12th of December by TRRAIN – Trust for Retailers and Retail Associates of India and RAI – Retailers Association of India. On this day, the entire industry comes together to acknowledge the efforts of retail employees, who work tirelessly on all days to serve and delight customers. Read more about the thought behind Retail Employees’ Day on IndiaRetailing, here.