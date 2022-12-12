Prestige Group to inaugurate Forum Mall in Kochi

Forum Mall, Kochi will be the city’s second largest mall and will house over 200 brands including H&M, Marks & Spencer

By Anagha Ratna

Kochi: Bengaluru-based real estate giant Prestige Group is opening its new development Forum mall in Maradu, Kochi on 21 December. The new building is situated beside NH-47, Vytilla – Aroor Bypass, near Kundannoor Junction, Kochi.

The mall is going to pave the way for endless possibilities when it comes to shopping, food, entertainment, and fun. This will be the fourth mall in the city with more than 5 lakh sq. ft. of Gross Leasable Area.

The mall will house brands like Lulu Hypermarket, PVR, H&M, Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, and Marks & Spencer, in addition to 200 other leading brands. It will be the second largest mall in the city after Lulu Mall.

Another Forum mall is proposed aside from Infopark road Kakkanad, Kochi for which construction may begin anytime soon.

A part of the Prestige Group since 2004, Forum, is now working on creating the next generation of malls under Forum Next, whose transformative retail experiences will redefine the concept of malls in India.

Prestige Group is an esteemed real estate and property builder company in South India. The company was started in 1986 by Razack Sattar. Prestige undertakes a variety of construction projects that fall under sectors ranging from residential to retail and commercial to leisure.