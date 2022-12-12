Bacca Bucci launches MultiVerse colour changing sneakers

Multiverse colour changing sneakers by Bacca Bucci are made with a special fabric that lights up when exposed to the sun

New Delhi: Bacca Bucci has launched its new MultiVerse sneakers with colour-changing technology. These sneakers are made up of special fabric containing pigments that light up when exposed to UV rays.

When the shoes are not in contact with sunlight, they retain their natural colour, which is white.

Multiverse sneakers have an anti-slip shoe sole designed with horizontal stripes. This sole provides cushioning and support to the feet as well as reduces the risk of sliding back and forth. This makes these shoes comfortable and fashionable at the same time.

Also, the shoes come with an elastic fit design that absorbs sweat, making the shoes breathable.

Launched in 2013, Bacca Bucci was started in Delhi. It is one of the leading footwear and accessories brand that offers a large range of products to its customers.