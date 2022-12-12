Myntra registers 130,000 first-time shoppers from non-metros on day 1 of its EORS sale

More than 50% of the 130,000 first-time shoppers participating on Day 1 of the 17th edition of Myntra’s End of Reason Sale were women

Bengaluru: The 17th edition of Myntra’s flagship EORS (End of Reason Sale) that kickstarted on 10 December 2022 and witnessed 130,000 first-time shoppers from non-metro cities on the first day. More than half of the shoppers were women.

The fashion platform witnessed a rise in demand across all categories.

Category wise

There was a 75% increase in demand for sports shoes and an increase of 800% in smartwatches. There was also an increase in the sales of winter wear. New launches such as Boohoo, Dorothy Perkins, Nasty Gal, Indifusion, Anomaly, Kenneth Cole, and Edheads which were a part of ‘EORS Specials’ were also a hit among the shoppers.

Also, a 300% growth was recorded in ethnic wear as compared to normal days while a 60% growth was recorded in travel trolleys over the previous winter edition. The beauty and personal care category also registered growth.

A majority of shoppers were keen on buying Men’s Casual Wear, Women’s Ethnic Wear, Women’s Western Wear, Winter Wear, and Sports Footwear while the most bought products were T-shirts, Jeans, Sweatshirts, Jackets, Kurtis, and Shirts.

Overall, 2 million items have already been delivered, said Myntra in a release.

City wise

On the first day of the seven-day event, Bengaluru shopped the most among the metros, followed by Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune. On the other hand, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Indore and Guwahati were the top 5 non-metro cities that shopped the most.

“We are extremely delighted to see a strong shopping intent in customers looking at wrapping up the year in style, with EORS-17. Men and women have flanked the platform with equal enthusiasm, with a multitude of shoppers placing orders for millions of items,” said Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra.

“In addition to significant demand from the metros, Tier 2 and beyond cities and towns are also driving demand, indicating the rise of the non-metro fashion-forward shoppers,” she added.