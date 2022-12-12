3 Reasons to attend Internet Commerce Summit 2022

Chaired by Manish Tiwary, Vice President of Amazon India, the Internet Commerce Summit 2022 is set to host 1000 attendees, 300 companies, 100+ speakers. But that’s not what makes it a must-attend; it’s the insights, networking opportunity and exposure to trends that one gets as an attendee

Bengaluru: The 6th edition of the Internet Commerce Summit (ICS 2022) is slated to be held on 13-14 December at Hotel Sheraton Grand Whitefield in Bengaluru. Chaired by Manish Tiwary, Vice President of Amazon India and powered by Green Honchos, the Internet Commerce Summit 2022 is set to host 1000 attendees, 300 companies, 100+ speakers.

The only event of its-kind for the country’s e-commerce and m-commerce industry will be a convergence of new-age retailers from online retail, brick-and-mortar stores, product and services commerce and omnichannel.

Leaders and experts from this emerging industry will convene to share their valuable thoughts about the massive cross-channel transformation and what challenges and opportunities are available to woo the connected customer.

“Indian Consumers have evolved and their adaptability towards the market has notably changed over the last two decades. The last five years have been extremely remarkable for Internet business with data speeds touching the sky and orders flowing from the farthest of towns & villages,” Manish Tiwary, ICS 2022 Chairman and Vice President, Amazon India said.

3 reasons to why those in retail should attend the Internet Commerce Summit 2022 by Images Group.

Access to expert insights

From retailers, brands, e-commerce players to industry experts and retail vendors, the ICS 2022 will be an excellent opportunity for attendees to get advice and insights from some of the top industry experts under one roof. The speakers of this year will include Abhay Rangan, Founder, One Good, Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India & South East Asia, Alok Arya, Chief Marketing Officer, IIFL Securities Ltd., Amit Sharma, Head eCommerce, Fossil, Anila Rao, VP – APAC, Haptik, Divyashree Bhat, Head of Industry, Platforms, Google India and many more.

With four conference tracks, the two-day-long ICS 2022 will be a treasure trove of business intelligence on a variety of topics including Reimagining Ecommerce Experiences for Today’s Customer Needs, Driving Quality Conversations Throughout the Customer Shopping Journey and WhatsApp Commerce & Experiential Selling, The Digital Roadmap to ensure Omnichannel success and digital growth, among others.

Opportunity to network with the who’s who

From entrepreneurs, professionals, consultants, vendors, experts to service providers, ICS 2022 will have them all on a single platform, giving an unparalleled opportunity for those in attendance to make new contacts, strengthen existing ones and grow their network and exchange ideas.

As many as 73% of the attendees at ICS 2022 are expected to belong to the C-Suite.

Update on the latest trends

The Internet Commerce Summit 2022 is themed on #DigitalDemocracy while focusing on the core fields of e-commerce, D2C & Omnichannel, FinTech and MarTech.

“In order to create a fully functional and successful business model, there’s no doubt that the strategy between marketing professionals and fulfillment must be aligned. Both arms need to work in harmony and overcome their challenges together,” IMAGES Group CEO Bhavesh Pitroda said.

The 2-day-long conclave will bring actionable insights and showcase the latest, cutting-edge technologies that will enable retailers to grow their business post-pandemic.

With more than 50 exhibitors, ICS 2022 will serve as the window for people to get a peek into the technologies and solutions that will shape internet commerce of tomorrow.

ICS 2022 is a full platter that has something for everyone.