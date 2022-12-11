Staqu witnesses a 100% year-on-year increase in revenue

AI start-up Staqu’s client base increased by 126% while witnessing a 3x growth in the last two quarters with a runway of 36 months

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence (AI) implantation enabler, Staqu has registered a 100 percent year-on-year growth in revenue. The company witnessed 3x growth in the last two quarters while displaying positive EBIDTA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) results for July 2022. The AI-powered brand has also mentioned that its client base hasgrowt increased by 126%.

Staqu has been at forefront of the AI technology industry with its plug-and-play, video, and audio data analytics tool JARVIS. The AI powered company works with 100+ companies, including Chaayos, Embassy, Metro, Crocs, Olive, Borosil, JK Cement, Agrocel and others along nine state governments to meet their needs for safety and security-based analytics.

Acknowledging the revenue growth, co-founder and CEO Atul Rai of Staqu Technologies said, “This fiscal year has been fruitful due to increased demand for our product portfolio as well as new customer acquisitions in new geographies…our goal is to take Staqu to the next level and serve as many industries as possible by deploying JARVIS to automate their operational processes.”

He further explained the operations of the company saying, “Imagine, there is a retail store and the owner wishes to understand how many females walked into the store in a day, and of what age bracket. With JARVIS it is possible to have the data ready.”

Security solution by Staqu has innovative interactive features that have enabled organizations to grow at an exponential rate. Cameras outfitted with Staqu’s advanced video analytics tool JARVIS can provide critical insights while monitoring all the parameters in object detection, crowd analytics, violence detection, traffic violations, and identification of minor to major security issues that traditional cameras are incapable of detecting.