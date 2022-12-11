ProV Foods to make celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor the brand ambassador and appoint industry veteran KS Narayanan to help drive growth and business

Bengaluru: An integrated commodities conglomerate with a large-scale presence in the dry fruits, nuts, seeds and berries segment, ProV Foods has partnered with celebrity master chef Sanjeev Kapoor and food & FMCG veteran KS Narayan to drive brand salience and growth.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor will be the brand and growth ambassador for ProV and will help develop new ProV branded dry fruits and etc. products tuned to the Indian palate.

With the plan to drive Indian consumers towards healthier snacking choices co-founders of ProV DP Jhawar, Shalin Khanna and Deepak Aggarwal said, “There exists a large vacuum in the healthy snacking space in India, especially so in the nuts and dry fruits category and with master chef Sanjeev Kapoor and food industry veteran KS Narayanan ProV will be able to reach more consumers looking for a trustworthy brand offering them innovative products from natural to flavour augmented healthy snacks.”

Acknowledging the partnership chef Sanjeev Kapoor said, “Having seen the growth of the packaged food categories over the last two decades, I strongly feel the time is ripe for upgradation of the nuts and seeds category from the largely unorganised/loose segment to the packaged, branded value-added format assuring consumers of consistent quality.”