The new Chai Sutta Bar outlet is situated in Sector-62 and is spread across 1,200 sq. ft

New Delhi: Chai Sutta Bar (CSB), the Indian tea cafe chain that serves tea in a earthen pots (kulhad) has opened a new outlet in Noida that will be open 24×7. Situated in Sector-62, near Fortis Hospital, the outlet targets youth and IT professionals in the area.

“This new outlet in Noida will be a symbol of the hard work of the whole team of CSB in achieving this amazing feat. We at CSB welcome all youth, and the people of Noida to come and enjoy the chai in our kulhad which are made from Desh ki Mitti,” said Anubhav Dubey, Co-founder, and CEO of Chai Sutta Bar

This is the brand’s third outlet in Noida and works on the franchise model.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Chai Sutta Bar. It is nice to know that a firm like CSB is not only growing but also supporting Desh ki Mitti with Kulhad, and we are honoured to be a part of this journey,” said Ankit Gupta, franchise owner of the new Noida outlet.

The USP of CSB is that it serves tea in a kulhad, which is made by potter families of Madhya Pradesh. This arrangement provides employment to more than 400 families.

Chai Sutta Bar is a chai and beverage serving company founded in 2016 by Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak. The first outlet opened in Indore. Today, the beverage chain is present in 190 cities through 400 outlets. Currently, the company is expanding through the franchising route and charges Rs6 lakh as franchise fees.