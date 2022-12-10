Good Flippin’ Burgers to open its largest outlet in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain Good Flippin’ Burgers launched its biggest dine-in outlet in Oshiwara, Mumbai. Spread across an area of 700 sq. ft, the outlet offers seating accommodation for 60 people.

The newly launched store is said to be the largest outlet, offering a wide range of burgers, beverages, hot dogs and sides, and will be available for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery till 12:00 am.

Acknowledging the expansion, the co-founder Viren D’Silva said, “The new dine-in store in a brand-new location is another step towards fulfilling our dream to treat the city’s burger enthusiasts with premium & fresh burgers, offering an unrivalled experience.”

Launched in 2019, Good Flippin’ Burgers houses 250+ employees. The Mumbai based brand has earlier received a funding of $1 million this year.

Recently, the QSR chain opened its first mall outlet in DLF Avenue Mall, Saket, New Delhi and currently has a total of 21 outlets, 14 stores across Mumbai and 7 new outlets in Delhi.