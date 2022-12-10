The collaboration of Design Monkey and Garage Group will enable the latter to extend retail services to its clients

New Delhi: Garage Group, a full-service creative agency has joined hands with Design Monkey, an Integrated Hybrid Marketing Solution provider. Garage Group has entered this collaboration to extend its services and foray into retail solutions.

Through this partnership, Garage Group has been able to enhance and broaden its services in a number of fields including Retail Brand Visibility, Retail Audit, Lead Generation, In-store Sales Programmes, Visual Merchandising, Retail Activations, and more.

This partnership will enable Garage Group to support its clients in managing all of their retail services through technological advancements aiding in maintaining retail visibility and enhancing consumer experience thus generating consumer demand.

“At Garage Group we believe in providing quality services to our clients and with this collaboration with Design Monkeys, we explore our potential in retail marketing and enable our clients to match with Global brands,” Saurabh Gupta, founder of Garage Group, said.

“We are very happy to collaborate with Garage Group and this newly formed alliance has veterans from various fields of advertising and marketing that offers a plethora of experience and expertise in their respective domains,” Leslie Ashish Wheeler (Founder) of Design Monkeys Productions Pvt. Ltd. said.

Garage Group is a recognized global player in digital marketing. This is a full-service digital creative firm. Founded in 2015, it operates within an adaptive thinking framework. The company has a strong presence in NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Design Monkeys Productions Pvt. Ltd. is an integrated Hybrid Marketing Solution provider and offers Comprehensive Marketing Solutions.