Pottery Barn announces global collaboration with Deepika Padukone

As a brand ambassador for Pottery Barn, Padukone will also work closely with the brand to co-create a collection.

New Delhi: US-based home furnishing store chain Pottery Barn announced a global partnership with the iconic Indian actress Deepika Padukone.

The Bollywood actor has been signed as a brand ambassador to promote Pottery Barn’s international expansion.

“Deepika’s passion for home design and timeless sense of style resonates with Pottery Barn fans worldwide — and through our collaboration launching in 2023, customers will have the opportunity to bring Pottery Barn’s coveted designs infused with Deepika’s signature style into their own homes,” said Monica Bhargava, Pottery Barn’s Chief Design Officer.

As part of a franchise relationship with Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), Pottery Barn launched its e-commerce platform in India in July 2022, and in September the brand launched its first retail store in Ambience Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

“I’ve always been fascinated with spaces and my passion for interior design is no secret! I am therefore thrilled to be collaborating with global home furnishing leader Pottery Barn and look forward to creating timeless pieces together!” said Padukone.

Pottery Barn is an American upscale home furnishing store chain and e-commerce company headquartered in San Francisco, California. The brand is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.