The new outlet is spread across 1,200 sq. ft, and it targets youngsters and the IT crowd in the area which is in significant numbers

New Delhi: Indian tea cafe chain Chai Sutta Bar (CSB) has opened a new 24×7 outlet in Noida. Situated in Sector-62, near Fortis Hospital, this is the brand’s third outlet in Noida.

“This new outlet in Noida will be a symbol of the hard work of the whole team of CSB in achieving this amazing feat. We at CSB welcome all youth, and the people of Noida to come and enjoy the chai in our kulhad which are made from Desh ki Mitti,” said Anubhav Dubey, Co-founder, and CEO of Chai Sutta Bar

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Chai Sutta Bar. It is nice to know that a firm like CSB is not only growing but also supporting Desh ki Mitti with Kulhad, and we are honoured to be a part of this journey,” said Ankit Gupta, Franchise owner of the new outlet.

CSB follows the tradition of serving tea in kulhad, which is made by potter families of Madhya Pradesh. This arrangement provides employment to more than 400 families.

Chai Sutta Bar is a chai and beverage serving company founded in 2016 by Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak. After launching the first outlet in Indore, the company has expanded to 400 outlets in more than 190 cities. Currently, the company is expanding through the franchising route and charges Rs6 lakh as franchise fees.