Ellementry launched stores in 5 cities

The brand has tied up with other brands as well, like gourmet supermarket chain Foodhall and Nykaa Fashion Home to retail its products through these brands.

New Delhi: Ellementry, the luxury handmade lifestyle and homeware products brand has launched five new stores across India. The new stores are launched in Bengaluru, Delhi, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Nagpur. home

Four years into business, the brand has 11 stores in India and has a good presence in Tier I cities. Over the years, the brand has tied up with other brands as well, like gourmet supermarket chain Foodhall and Nykaa Fashion Home to retail its products through these brands.

The brand believes in transforming homes with its unique aesthetics by taking inspiration from the elements. It has a 3-decade long legacy in offering an exquisite product range.

Ellementry is the retail offshoot of Dileep Industries with a history of exporting high-quality products to the international brands.

The brand’s products are available in Mumbai, Nagpur, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kochi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Bengaluru and online as well.