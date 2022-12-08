Top Indian Food Retailers hog limelight at 15th Golden Spoon Awards of India Food Forum

Top Indian Food Retailers hog limelight at 15th Golden Spoon Awards of...

Reliance Retail, B Natural and LuLu Hypermarket honoured with accolades at 15th Golden Spoon Awards of India Food Forum powered by Coca-Cola

Mumbai: India’s food retailers led by Reliance Retail, Le Marche, Wellness Forever among several others stole the limelight at the 15th Golden Spoon Awards powered by Coca-Cola and organized by the Images Group.

Avinash Joshi, Fruits and vegetables, Sr. Vice President, Beverages and Confectionary, Reliance Retail was honored with the Category performer of the year. Reliance Retail was conferred with a few more awards in categories including Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Life-Cycle Technology System — for Loyalty Program implementation and for brand partnership. Its Fresh Signature store at Tirupati was recognized for highest annual revenue growth.

“India’s blockbuster retail evolution has been a cumulative compilation of several brands that have demonstrated tremendous grit and innovation to be successful. Their achievements merit recognition to inspire several million other enterprises to take this story of Asia’s third largest economy globally,” said Nikhil Behl, CEO — Food Business, IMAGES Group.

The award winners at the ceremony include:

IMAGES Most Admired Store Launch of the year: (Concept Store} — My Chocolate World, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

IMAGES Most Admired Store Launch of the year: (New Store} —Sahakari Bhandar Signature Juhu, Mumbai

IMAGES Most Admired Market Expansion Story of the year

Fresh Signature

IMAGES Most Admired Technology Implementation of the year

Reliance Retail – Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Life-Cycle Technology System — for Loyalty Program implementation)

The NEW Shop — for In-store Technology Adoption

IMAGES Most Admired Concession Counter at Movie Theatre

Cinepolis

IMAGES Most Admired Business Transformation / Turn Around Success Story

Metto Supermarket, Shelter Chhak

IMAGES Excellence Awards

The Wine Library and The Tasting Room @ Freshpik for Innovation in Retail, Display & Presentation – Metto Supermarket for Customer Service/ Acquisition Reliance Fresh Signature Tirupati Mumbai for Store Highest Year on Year growth for a Single Store Zepto and SwiggyInstamart for eGrocery InnovationIMAGES Most Admired Convenience Store of the Year

The NEW Shop

IMAGES Most Admired Gourmet Food Retailer of the Year

Nature’s Basket for National

Le Marche, Delhi for North India

Amma Naana, Chennai for South India

Freshpik, Mumbai for West India

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of the year: Supermarket Chain – South

Ratnadeep Supermarket

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of the year: Supermarket Chain – North

Le Marche

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of the year: Supermarket Chain – East

Arambagh’s Food Mart

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of the year: Supermarket Chain – West

Magsons, Goa

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of the year: Supermarket Chain – National

Spencer’s

IMAGES Most Admired Big Box Retailer of the Year

LuLu Hypermarket

IMAGES Most Admired Category Performer of the year

Avinash Joshi, Fruits and Vegetables, Sr. Vice President, Beverages & Confectionery, Reliance Retail

Nakul Anand, GM-Category- Meat, Fish, Live Stocks and International Food, Le Marche

Manjistha Roy, Sr Category Manager, Processed Food & Savories, Wellness Forever

Mamta Gandhi, Category Manager, Beverages & Confectionery, Wellness Forever

Brand Retailer Partnership of the Year

Winner – B Natural & Reliance Retail

1st Runner Up – Horlicks Diabetes Plus LOGO & Apollo Pharmacies

2nd Runner Up – Coca-Cola & Jiomart Partner