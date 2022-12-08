Top Indian Food Retailers hog limelight at 15th Golden Spoon Awards of India Food Forum

Reliance Retail, B Natural and LuLu Hypermarket honoured with accolades at 15th Golden Spoon Awards of India Food Forum powered by Coca-Cola
Mumbai: India’s food retailers led by Reliance Retail, Le Marche, Wellness Forever among several others stole the limelight at the 15th Golden Spoon Awards powered by Coca-Cola and organized by the Images Group.
Avinash Joshi, Fruits and vegetables, Sr. Vice President, Beverages and Confectionary, Reliance Retail was honored with the Category performer of the year. Reliance Retail was conferred with a few more awards in categories including Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Life-Cycle Technology System — for Loyalty Program implementation and for brand partnership. Its Fresh Signature store at Tirupati was recognized for highest annual revenue growth.
“India’s blockbuster retail evolution has been a cumulative compilation of several brands that have demonstrated tremendous grit and innovation to be successful. Their achievements merit recognition to inspire several million other enterprises to take this story of Asia’s third largest economy globally,” said Nikhil Behl, CEO — Food Business, IMAGES Group.
The award winners at the ceremony include:
IMAGES Most Admired Store Launch of the year: (Concept Store} — My Chocolate World, Ahmedabad, Gujarat
IMAGES Most Admired Store Launch of the year: (New Store} —Sahakari Bhandar Signature Juhu, Mumbai
IMAGES Most Admired Market Expansion Story of the year
Fresh Signature
IMAGES Most Admired Technology Implementation of the year
Reliance Retail – Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Life-Cycle Technology System — for Loyalty Program implementation)
The NEW Shop — for In-store Technology Adoption
IMAGES Most Admired Concession Counter at Movie Theatre
Cinepolis
IMAGES Most Admired Business Transformation / Turn Around Success Story
Metto Supermarket, Shelter Chhak
IMAGES Excellence Awards
- The Wine Library and The Tasting Room @ Freshpik for Innovation in Retail, Display & Presentation –
- Metto Supermarket for Customer Service/ Acquisition
- Reliance Fresh Signature Tirupati Mumbai for Store Highest Year on Year growth for a Single Store
- Zepto and SwiggyInstamart for eGrocery InnovationIMAGES Most Admired Convenience Store of the Year
The NEW Shop
IMAGES Most Admired Gourmet Food Retailer of the Year
Nature’s Basket for National
Le Marche, Delhi for North India
Amma Naana, Chennai for South India
Freshpik, Mumbai for West India
IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of the year: Supermarket Chain – South
Ratnadeep Supermarket
IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of the year: Supermarket Chain – North
Le Marche
IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of the year: Supermarket Chain – East
Arambagh’s Food Mart
IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of the year: Supermarket Chain – West
Magsons, Goa
IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of the year: Supermarket Chain – National
Spencer’s
IMAGES Most Admired Big Box Retailer of the Year
LuLu Hypermarket
IMAGES Most Admired Category Performer of the year
Avinash Joshi, Fruits and Vegetables, Sr. Vice President, Beverages & Confectionery, Reliance Retail
Nakul Anand, GM-Category- Meat, Fish, Live Stocks and International Food, Le Marche
Manjistha Roy, Sr Category Manager, Processed Food & Savories, Wellness Forever
Mamta Gandhi, Category Manager, Beverages & Confectionery, Wellness Forever
Brand Retailer Partnership of the Year
Winner – B Natural & Reliance Retail
1st Runner Up – Horlicks Diabetes Plus LOGO & Apollo Pharmacies
2nd Runner Up – Coca-Cola & Jiomart Partner