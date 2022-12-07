The supermarkets of Bharat: Taking India to every home

Kiranas and smaller supermarkets chains that were built on traditional retail format are getting modernized and practically getting digitally transformed to serve the ‘new customer’

Mumbai: India is a nation of shopkeepers with millions of small mom-and-pop stores and modern supermarket chains only contribute to less than 10% of the grocery retail market. The rest is served by the ubiquitous kiranas, that are closest to the customers – in the hinterlands of India or next to gleaming high-rise building in every metropolis. How do the supermarkets of Bharat do what they do and create and develop their customers with changing times?

A recent report by Accenture has highlighted that kiranas and smaller supermarkets chains that were built on traditional retail format are getting modernized and practically getting digitally transformed to serve the ‘new customer’. According to the reports, more than 70% of the traditional kirana and supermarkets have changed course and modernized their processes to grow.

All across India, a list of more than 20+ supermarkets built on the traditional format has embraced the new normal and digital payment practices. This has helped them service a bigger basket of customers. These supermarkets like RK Mart, Sarvodaya Supermarket, Apna Bhandar Supermarket, Kishore Shopping Mall, Goodwill Supermarket, and the like took to the stage at the 15th edition of India Food Forum 2022, the mega congregation of India’s emeriti of the Food Retail establishment at The Westin Mumbai, Powai Lake on December 7-8 to let the audience know their humble beginnings and how they have grown with right technology implementations.

Started in 2008, the annual India Food Forum is the platform du jour for those looking to get a ring-side view of India's food retail industry and those wanting to ride the action on the Emerging Innovations and Trend Developments in the Business of Food in India.