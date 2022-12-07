Tarun Tahiliani launches new flagship store in Bengaluru

The store is located in an old heritage bungalow on Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, which used to be known as Bohemian House a few years ago

Bengaluru: Indian fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani announced the launch of his eponymous label’s flagship boutique in Bengaluru. Tahiliani collaborated with interior designer Vinita Chaitanya for the store launch.

The new store is spread across 4500 sq. ft and presents the brand’s full selection of womenswear, menswear, occasion-wear, bridal couture, and accessories among other luxury goods.

The interior of the boutique features original tiled floors, stone mosaics, handmade carpets, and a ‘Tree of Life’ wall, featuring embroideries that represent the finesse of the ateliers’ style.

“It is not every day that one gets to open a dream of passion as we’ve done with the Bengaluru store, located in the most exquisite heritage mansion that we lovingly restored with the guidance of my dear friend–the peerless Vinita Chaitanya. She understands heritage and Bengaluru like nobody else and with that ethos, we bring you a temple of India Modern that adds a fresh fragrance of design and finesse to the Garden City.” the designer announced on Facebook.

Tarun Tahiliani founded Ensemble, India’s first multi-designer boutique in 1987 with his wife Sailaja ‘Sal’ Tahiliani, and shortly after he opened Tahiliani Design studio in 1990. The brand currently operates across five cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru as well as Indore.