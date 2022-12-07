Being the brand and growth ambassador for ProV, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor will help to develop new value-added dry fruits, nuts, and seeds products. KS Narayanan will help leverage growth, international quality food processing capabilities, and technical know-how on the creation of trademarked ProV products.

“There exists a large vacuum in the healthy snacking space in India, especially so in the nuts and dry fruits category and with master chef Sanjeev Kapoor and food industry veteran KS Narayanan ProV will be able to reach more consumers looking for a trustworthy brand offering them innovative products from natural to flavour augmented healthy snacks,” said DP Jhawar, Shalin Khanna & Deepak Agrawal, co-founders of ProV.

“Having seen the growth of the packaged food categories over the last two decades, I strongly feel the time is ripe for upgradation of the nuts and seeds category from the largely unorganised/loose segment to the packaged, branded value-added format assuring consumers of consistent quality,” said Chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Headquartered in Mumbai, ProV is a dry fruit snacks brand that offers more than 100 products including high-quality almonds, cashews, walnuts, raisins, and pistachios which are sourced directly from the finest orchards across the world.