WoodenStreet enters in Bihar, launches first store in Patna

The new store is situated at a prime location at Kankarbagh Main Road, spanning across a carpet area of 3000 sq. ft.

Bihar: Online retailer WoodenStreet said it has launched of its first experience physical store in Patna, Bihar. The company said it continues to reinforce its commitment to building a robust omnichannel presence in India, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The new launch offers customers a first-hand experience, housing the best of the WoodenStreet catalog.

With the new store in Patna, the company also plans to open more stores in major cities of the state. The offline expansion is in line with the company’s motive to penetrate into niche markets and strengthen its omnichannel consumer engagement across India, the company said.

“Our aim is to allow more consumers to see, touch and experience our wide range,” said Lokendra Singh Ranawat, CEO of WoodenStreet.

“Expanding into Bihar is a special event for us, not only for entering a new state but also to the place where people are fond of quality and luxury products. With the launch of our experience store in Patna, we hope to be able to strengthen the network across Bihar and build a strong presence and relationship among our customers or anyone who knocks on our doors,” he added.

WoodenStreet offers customers a diverse selection of home furnishing and decor products through its 100-plus brick-and-mortar stores across India. Founded in 2015, the company raised $30 million in Series-B funding led by Westbridge capital in April this year.