Kenneth Cole partners with Myntra ahead of EORS 17, to offer shoppers urban, comfortable and socially conscious clothing

Bengaluru: Myntra announces the launch of Kenneth Cole, a global designer-led fashion brand to boost its portfolio of international brands available on the platform.

Founded in 1982 by Kenneth Cole, the brand will offer unique premium products over 140 SKUs across categories like T-shirts, shirts, jeans, and winter wear. The brand’s collection will also be available at EROS 17 offerings which is scheduled to be held between Dec 10 to 16, this year.

The collaboration will amplify Kenneth Cole’s presence in the country.

“We are delighted to welcome Kenneth Cole on Myntra and are confident of the brand being able to build deeper salience with the millions of shoppers across the country, especially with Kenneth Cole’s product-driven approach and Myntra’s wide reach and popularity with India’s fashion-forward consumer base,” says Nandita Sinha, CEO of Myntra.

Speaking on the launch, Kenneth Cole, said, “We are excited to announce this initiative which is intended to firmly establish our footprint in the Indian market.”

Myntra EROS-17 is all set to bring offers from over 6000 brands across a whopping 17 lakh styles.