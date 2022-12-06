Get-A-Way raises $ 2 million from Sky Gate hospitality

Get-a-way raised $ 2 million in funding from Sky Gate hospitality giving it access to Biryani by Kilo’s 100 cloud kitchens

New Delhi: Dessert brand Get-A-Way on Tuesday said it has raised around $ 2 million (over Rs 15 crore) in funding from Sky Gate hospitality, the parent company of Biryani By Kilo.

Through the investment, Get-A-Way will now have access to Biryani by Kilo’s over 100 cloud kitchens in more than 45 cities, the company said in a statement.

“These funds will enable us to innovate in terms of product, build an extremely agile distribution and create brand awareness,” Get-A-Way co-founder and CEO Jash Shah said.

The company said it will also use the fresh capital to hire talent, expand manufacturing capabilities, widen its product portfolio and create a robust sales channel.

At present, Get-A-Way sells a range of sugar-free, low-calorie and protein-rich desserts, such as ice creams and kulfis across online platforms Zomato, Swiggy, Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit and its website. It also retails through modern trade stores in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Biryani by Kilo founder & co-CEO Vishal Jindal said the partnership will help in reaching out to new and existing customers to offer a combination of the company’s biryani with Get-A-Way’s desserts.

“With our investment and deep value-addition, we are confident in scaling Get-A-Way to become category creators as well as category leaders in several emerging categories,” he added.

Get-A-Way said it plans to launch new products, such as healthy cakes and vegan ice creams, in the next 1-2 months. It also plans to expand into new territories like the Middle East in 2023.