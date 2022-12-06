Mitti Cafe run by differently-abled opens two outlets at Bengaluru airport

The Cafes have Braille instructions, sign language interpreters, placards, and ramps and are open all day and night

Anagha Ranta

Bengaluru: Mitti Cafe, a sustainable non-profit organization, has launched two cafes at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru. Located within the airport premises, the eateries work for the economic independence and dignity of adults with physical, intellectual, and emotional disabilities.

Mitti Cafe is a chain of restaurants that provides experiential training and employment to adults with physical and intellectual disabilities. In 2017, 24-year-old Alina Alam started the Mitti Café chain in Hubballi, Karnataka. The cafés had no cash surplus at hand, were started with zero capital, and initially ran solely on grants, contributions from the community, and support from IIM-Bangalore’s incubator, NSRCEL.

Mitti Cafe’s team has so far cooked, packed, and served over four million meals to the economically vulnerable under its flagship program, Karuna Meals. The non-profit, Mitti Social Initiatives Foundation now runs a chain of 25 Mitti Cafes across the country.

The cafe chain has been able to train over 2,500 people with disabilities. The strengths and weaknesses of each employee were carefully assessed and job roles were mapped and assigned keeping in mind their disability.