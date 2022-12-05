Shoppers Stop Opens its first store in Udaipur at Urban Square Mall

Bhumika Group’s Urban Square Mall (Phase-I) is all set for grand opening with the launch of Shoppers Stop outlet.

By Bhavishya Bir

Bhumika Group’s Urban Square Mall (Phase-I) in Udaipur is all set to welcome shoppers from the first week of December, with the launch of Shoppers Stop store (first in the city) on December 4. The first phase, which is spread over an area of 1.1 million sq. ft will have brands like Lifestyle, Starbucks, Pantaloons, Forest Essentials, Rare Rabbits, Nini Kitchen, Ghoomar, Crossword, Smash, and many more.

The second phase will be spread around an area of 8 lakh square ft and will have many new brands making an official entry not only in Udaipur but Rajasthan.

Along with lifestyle brands, the mall also features a six-screen multiplex, a gaming zone with a roller coaster, a Go Karting area, and other fun activities for kids. The mall offers several facilities under one roof such as multi-cuisine delicacies, footwear, clothing, healthcare and more.

The group is also launching Urban Suites serviced apartments, as a part of its flagship mixed-use development Urban Square. The 68 serviced apartments come in 493 sq ft size. Bhumika Group plans to take the Urban Suites serviced apartment brand to all its mixed-use developments across Rajasthan and Delhi NCR.

Established in 1961 and headquartered in Delhi, Bhumika Enterprises has a pan-India presence with offices across Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Kerala. The group has grown into a diversified business conglomerate with business interests spanning like construction, warehousing, logistics, mining, textiles and manufacturing.

The project has also won multiple awards such as Images Shopping Centre of the Year award, Mixed Use Project of the Year award, Emerging Developer of the year award, Asia Pacific Property award, Emerging Developer of the Year – Retail (North), Architecture Design of the Year – Retail (North) and a 5-star rating for Urban Square by International Brand Equity.