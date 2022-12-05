Chai Sutta Bar expands to 22 new locations in three months

The leading QSR franchise, Chai Sutta Bar, is also planning to expand overseas in countries like the UK, US and Canada in the coming months.

New Delhi: Chai Sutta Bar, the Indore based tea franchise, is on an expansion spree. The brand recently opened 22 new outlets across the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Gujarat, in the space of three months (October- December).

“I am really happy to open our doors in 22 new locations across the country and give the people of India the taste of Desh Ki Mitti. This is only the beginning for us, and we need your help to develop and serve our community as well as the individuals who love and support us,” Anubhav Dubey (The Kulhad Man of India), CEO and Co-founder of Chai Sutta Bar said.

The homegrown fast food and tea outlet brand is also looking to expand the business in the international market. With a firm established in the United Kingdom, the brand has plans to open outlets in the USA and and Canada.

The franchise has more than 425 outlets in over 190 cities, the franchise is enjoying impeccable growth with each passing year.