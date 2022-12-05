Uniqlo looking to enter Bengaluru

Uniqlo, the largest Japanese fashion retailer is in talks with the upcoming Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru to open a store there in 2024

New Delhi: Uniqlo plans to enter Bengaluru in 2024 as part of its expansions into newer Indian markets, two people familiar with the plans said.

One of them said the Japanese largest fashion retailer is in talks for a store space with the upcoming Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru that would be home to a wide array of retailers from luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Salvatore Ferragamo, Canali among other top-end labels to mass market Indian and global brands.

He said Uniqlo is in talks with the upcoming Bengaluru mall for about 15,000 sq ft store spread over two floors that the Tokyo-based retailer plans to roll out in 2024.

A Uniqlo spokesperson declined to comment.

Last month, IndiaRetailing reported that Uniqlo has initiated talks with several malls in Mumbai as part of the Japanese fashion retailer’s plans to enter the city as the next leg of its expansion.

Uniqlo is either in talks or has signed spaces with two malls in Mumbai including Phoenix Palladium Mall and the upcoming Oberoi mall in Borivali East, according to sources.

Sources said Uniqlo is expected to open the Oberoi mall store ahead of the one in Palladium as the latter is currently creating additional space in the mall that will also house a Uniqlo store and that will take more than a year to finish the construction.

Meanwhile, Uniqlo is also looking to open its highway store in Zirakpur, Punjab. IndiaRetailing had reported in August that the Tokyo-based company has leased around 25,000 sq. ft in Dhillion Group’s Dhillion Plaza. The retail park is home to Starbucks, Burger King, McDonald’s, Decathlon, KFC, and a host of other global brands.

The Zirakpur store is expected to go for fit-outs in December and is expected to open its doors to consumers in March-April, IndiaRetailing reported.

Uniqlo entered India in September 2019 with a large store at New Delhi’s Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj. However, the first year of its entry into India was marred as the country went on a months-long lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Uniqlo considers India to be its top future market. So far, it has opened seven stores in the National Capital Region and one each in Lucknow and Chandigarh.