Hidesign opens three new stores in a single day

Hidesign’s handcrafted leather goods debuted at three locations across India in a single day, covering Indore, Dehradun and Bengaluru

New Delhi: Dilip Kumar’s leather goods brand Hidesign, based in Pondicherry launched three new stores across India in a single day on December 1, 2022. It opened its doors at Centrio Mall Dehradun, Phoenix Citadel Indore and Prestige Falcon City Bengaluru.

The brand offers a vast category of leather goods including handbags, briefcases, laptop bags, travel bags, wallets, footwear and etc.

Hidesign first entered the retail market of India in 1990, opening its first store in Pondicherry, followed by a couple of stores in Mumbai and Delhi. Nine years prior to its launch in the country, India became the brand’s biggest market. Currently, the brand has 87 stores across India. Over the years, the brand has partnered with many online shopping platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and etc., making it easily available to its consumers online and offline.

After successfully leaving its mark in the retail market, Hidesign has now expanded its operations by offering its service to companies for bulk orders of leather office bags, purses, accessories and etc.