Myntra hosted its first-ever edition of ‘Creator Fest’ in Mumbai

Myntra’s first Creator Fest serves as a fitting curtain raiser to EORS-17, bringing together India’s most loved fashion & beauty creators

Mumbai:, Myntra hosted the first-ever edition of its ‘Creator Fest’ that recognizes fashion and beauty content creators from India on Friday in Mumbai, a press release from the company said.

The event also talked about the online retailer’s annual flagship sales event called EORS (End of Reason Sale), the 17th edition of which is slated to begin on 10th December.

The event witnessed 200 Indian influencers under one roof. The occasion was graced by Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Manvi Gagroo from the popular OTT series ‘4 More Shots Please!’, along with the country’s leading influencers like Komal Pandey, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Ankush Bahuguna, Sushant Divgikr, Siddarth Batra, Santoshi Shetty, Riya Jain, and Sejal Kumar among others.

The highlights of the event were insightful panel discussions, content creation and engagement zones along with meet-and-greet sessions.

At the event Myntra’s CEO, Nandita Sinha addressed the audience and Myntra’s Senior Director for Social Commerce, Arun Devanathan talked about Myntra’s contributions to the creator’s ecosystem. He also revealed that it has recorded a 5 times increase in traffic and a 20 times scale in demand.

“The Creator Fest is our way of celebrating their relentless effort and support in driving Myntra’s social commerce proposition,” Nandita Sinha, CEO of Myntra, said.

“As we deepen our relationship with leading and emerging creators next year, through this event we want to showcase our ambitions to empower the creator economy further, whether that be through identifying budding creators at the grassroot levels or including regional content creators, as we build for T2 and beyond,” she added.

A part of the Flipkart group, Myntra is one of India’s leading platforms for fashion brands. It houses over 5000 leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country including H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe and more.