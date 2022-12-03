Michael Kors X Ellesse Announce Second Collaboration, Made For The Slopes

Michael Kors and ellesse join hands for a ski resort style collection. The campaign was launched at the end of November.

New Delhi: Michael Kors, an American fashion brand, and Ellesse, an Italian sportswear brand have teamed up for a special ski capsule. The campaign was launched at the end of November and it was shot by photographer Daniel Clavero. Styled by Mel Ottenberg, editor-in-chief of cult pop magazine Interview, the campaign features Emily Rajatkowski and model David Agbodji. The campaign offers a take on the ski resort style.

“Ellesse is a trailblazer in bringing high style to the world of skiing, and I’ve always designed clothing and accessories that combine glamour and ease. I’m thrilled with the capsule of luxe, glamorous sportswear that we’ve collaborated on—it works perfectly whether you’re at the ski lodge or hitting the city streets,” says Michael Kors.

The collection showcases Ellesse’s signature palette of fiery oranges and reds juxtaposed with classic shades of navy blue and crisp white. It features colour-blocked pullovers, jackets and puffer vests paired with striped track pants, leggings, mittens and ribbed beanies.

“Ellesse was born on the slopes. The ellesse and Michael Kors collection combines the Italian flair of ellesse with the glamour and luxe that is unique to the Michael Kors philosophy to create looks that work on the slopes and on the street—bringing effortless style and sharp tailoring to après ski,” says Simon Breckon, Brand Director of ellesse

Established in 1981, Michael Kors is a world-renowned award-winning designer. His namesake company currently produces a range of products under the Michael Kors collection.

Established in 1959 by tailor Leonardo Servadio, Ellesse is a globally renowned sports fashion brand. It offers bold and colourful sportswear apparel and footwear.