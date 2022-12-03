Chowman opens a new store in Bellandur, Bengaluru

Kolkata’s popular Chinese restaurant chain Chowman has entered the streets of Bellandur, Bengaluru. The outlet is a 30 seater and it is spread across approximately 1200 sq. ft.

Bengaluru: The Chinese dine-in restaurant brand set foot in Bengaluru in 2020 and today Chowman has spread across the city, starting with Bangalore’s famous cloud kitchens in Arekere, Indiranagar, Marathahalli, Kalyan Nagar, and Whitefield.

“Bellandur has been on our list of top locations since the time we entered Bangalore in 2020. Its proximity to the IT parks with a massive population of young professionals and couples living on their own is what made us open an outlet in this area. Since the time we opened in Marathahalli, we have been receiving a lot of orders from the Bellandur but we had to decline them during

rush hours. This was another major reason and motivation for us” said Debaditya Chaudhury, Managing Director of Chowman.

“In just one week, we have got a great response and the outlet is seeing huge footfalls already” he added.

The musician-turned-entrepreneur Debaditya Chaudhury is the founder and Managing Director of Chowman. Beginning as a small restaurant in Kolkata in 2010, today Chowman has 32 outlets with 24 in Kolkata, 6 in Bangalore, and 2 in Delhi NCR.