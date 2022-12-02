Swiggy shutters its cloud kitchen brand, The Bowl Company in Delhi-NCR

Apart from The Bowl Company by Swiggy other cloud kitchens such as Breakfast Express and Goodness Kitchen may have shut down in the area

Bengaluru: Indian food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy has ceased to operate its cloud kitchen outlet The Bowl Company in the Delhi-NCR region, not long after its trial.

The company continues to operate The Bowl Company in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, where it was introduced in 2017.

The decision to exit from Delhi-NCR is based on the company’s decision to shift its focus to markets in South India. Acceptance of the brand in metros of South India has been higher compared to that in North India. In these cities, the firm is also adding some new private labels such as Soul Rasa and Stuffed.

“The expansion of The Bowl Company in Delhi-NCR was an experiment we ran to bring new food experiences to users. This experiment has led to its due learnings, even as we focus on operational excellence for the brand,” explained Swiggy in a statement.

It added further that the food delivery aggregator will continue to invest and grow The Bowl Company in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

A cloud kitchen is a virtual kitchen for the purpose of preparing food for delivery or takeout only, with no dine-in customers. It depends completely on online orders placed through an

online ordering-enabled website or mobile app.

Swiggy is owned by Bundl Technologies Pvt Ltd and is headquartered in Bengaluru. Besides food delivery, Swiggy also provides on-demand grocery deliveries under the name Instamart, and a same-day package delivery service called Swiggy Genie.

The food delivery business of Swiggy grew its Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) by 40 percent in 2022, while its quick commerce GMV increased 15x during the first six months of the year, according to Netherlands-based investment group Prosus.

The last investment raised by Swiggy was in January 2022. The $700-million funding round was led by American investment management company, Invesco.