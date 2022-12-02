Khadim continues its retail expansion in Maharashtra

Khadim is all set to open four new stores in Maharashtra in the second quarter of FY23

New Delhi: Khadim India Ltd., the homegrown affordable fashion footwear and accessories brand is opening four new stores in Maharashtra during the first quarter of the financial year 2023. With these store launches, Khadimaims to strengthen its presence in the West.

“West is an important market for us. We have a long-term view on Maharashtra and will be strategically expanding our retail network across the state,” said Rittick Roy Burman, Executive Director, Khadim India Ltd.

There are several stores in Maharashtra spread across different key areas including Amravati, Borivali, Kalamboli, Sangli, Vashi, Vile Parle, Indira Nagar and more.

Khadim offers an array of options for footwear and accessories to its customers. It has a dedicated sections for men, women and children under its primary brand Khadim and sub-brands British Walkers, Lazard, Turk, Sharon, Cleo, PRO, Bonito and others.

Founded in the 1960s, Khadim India Ltd. started with a small shoe store in Chitpur, Kolkata, where it is headquartered. Khadim India Ltd.is present in 23 states and 1 Union Territory with 826 retail stores.