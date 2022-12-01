Melorra hits an ARR of USD 100 Million

Melorra plans to reach USD 1 billion in revenue by 2026 and launch 350 stores across the world by next year end

New Delhi: D2C jewellery brand Melorra has clocked Annual Recurring Revenue ARR of USD 100 million. The brand has reached this level in just six years of its existence.

Melorra sells BIS Hallmarked gold and diamond jewellery ranging from INR 20,000 to INR 50,000, online. It has 18,000 designs on offer and targets people who are looking for trendy and fashionable jewellery.

Recently, the brand expanded its operations to US, UK, Singapore and UAE.

“We look forward to continuing to bring the lightweight, trendy gold jewellery to our customers and grow further, reaching USD 1 billion in revenue by 2026,” Saroja Yeramilli, founder and CEO of Melorra said.

Having started as an online business the jewellery brand also has 23 experience centres across the country. It aims to open 350 stores by FY26 across the globe.