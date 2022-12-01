NRF announced that there was an increase of 17 million shoppers as compared to 2021 between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday

By Dani James

New Delhi: Marking a record high since the trade group began tracking in 2017, the National Retail Federation announced on Tuesday that 196.7 million people shopped online and in stores during the holidays between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. This is an increase of 17 million people compared to 2021, per the NRF.

Black Friday specifically saw about 72.9 million shoppers in stores, an increase from 66.5 million in 2021. Seventy-seven percent of shoppers on Saturday told the NRF they were supporting Small Business Saturday, according to its survey of 3,326 adult consumers.

However, data from foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai found that in-store visits on Black Friday were down year over year for most categories and retailers. Visits to indoor malls fell 2.3%, and big box retailers like Walmart, Costco and Target also saw multi-percentage-point declines compared to 2021. Meanwhile, discount and dollar stores saw a 1.1% increase, and the beauty and spa industry saw a 14.6% jump year over year, per Placer.ai.

