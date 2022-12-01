Foot Locker retools C-suite under Mary Dillon

Frank Bracken, Foot Locker’s current COO, is set to become chief commercial officer

By Ben Unglesbee

New Delhi: Foot Locker announced a slew of changes to its executive ranks on Tuesday, all effective Dec. 1. Among them was the hire of Elliott Rodgers, who previously served as supply chain and IT chief at Ulta Beauty, as the footwear retailer’s new chief operations officer.

Frank Bracken, Foot Locker’s current COO, is set to become chief commercial officer. The company also promoted Rosalind Reeves, vice president for talent, diversity and organization capability, to chief human resources officers. Reeves replaces Elizabeth Norberg, who is stepping down on Dec. 1 and will depart after a transition period.

Also leaving the company is Chief Financial Officer Andrew Page, who is set to transition out of the role after Foot Locker’s Q4 report to pursue other opportunities. The retailer said it is starting a search for a new CFO with a recruiting firm.

