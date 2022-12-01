Fat Tiger opens its first outlet in Raipur

This is Fat Tiger ’s first franchise-owned outlet in Chhattisgarh. The brand aims to open 200 outlets across the country

Raipur: Quick service restaurant chain Fat Tiger enters Chhattisgarh with its first franchise-owned outlet there. The store is spread across an area of 1,810 sq. ft., located at Shangar Nagar in Raipur. The brand offers Pan Asian cuisine alongside international teas and beverages.

Fat Tiger has 50 pre-existing outlets in 22 cities and aims to open 200 in the next three years.

“We are happy to open a new store in a new city and to steadily expand across the country.” Co-founder and Directors Mr. Sahaj Chopra and Mr. Sahil Arya said.

The brand’s first outlet opened in 2019 with the goal of reinventing the notion of tea in India by introducing international flavoured hits.