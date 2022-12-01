Ecommerce startup Flash raises USD 5.8 mn

The seed funding round of Flash was led by Global Founders Capital (GFC), White Venture Capital (a fund by Jitendra Gupta and Amrish Rau), Zinal Growth, Soma Capital, Emphasis Ventures and Peer Capital

Mumbai: Ecommerce startup Flash, founded by former Flipkart senior vice president Ranjith Boyanapalli, on Wednesday announced it has raised USD 5.8 million (about Rs 47.17 crore) in a funding round from global investors and marquee angels.

The seed funding round was led by Global Founders Capital (GFC), White Venture Capital (a fund by Jitendra Gupta and Amrish Rau), Zinal Growth, Soma Capital, Emphasis Ventures and Peer Capital, the company said in a statement.

It also saw the participation from angel investors, including Flipkart ex-co founder Binny Bansal, CRED Founder Kunal Shah, Bain and Co Senior Partner Arpan Sheth, Udaan Co-founder Sujeet Kumar, Groww CEO Lalit Keshre among others, in this round.

The funds will be utilised for product development, hiring and global expansion.

“We are aiming to onboard two million users in our first year. With an elite guild of VC Funds and Angel investors on board, who have put their trust in us and supported us with their experience, we hope that Flash can undoubtedly change the way we shop,” Flash founder and CEO Ranjith Boyanapalli said.