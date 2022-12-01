Flexnest has recently launched its new range of workout clothes made with SuperFlex fabric

New Delhi: Flexnest, a D2C fitness brand, has entered the athleisure clothes market with the launch of its new range of workout clothes for women.

Flexnest is made with ‘SuperFlex’ fabric for improved comfort and coverage while exercising.

“After the phenomenal response as a fitness brand since our inception 2 years ago, we now want to focus on growing further with the launch of our activewear. The size of the segment is over Rs 54,000 crores and growing rapidly and we are all set to enter the category and provide the Indian consumers an unmatched product offering,” Rhea Singh Anand, co-founder of Flexnest said.

Founded in 2021, Flexnest focuses on curating products for home workouts. Flexnest provides fitness class membership, Bluetooth, and virtual ride visuals along with other key features, and also offers trainer-led workout sessions.