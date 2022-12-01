Nexus mall has announced Amitabh Bachchan as their ‘Happyness Ambassador’

New Delhi: Blackstone-owned Nexus Malls, one of India’s largest operators of shopping centres, has announced Amitabh Bachchan as their ‘Happyness Ambassador’.

Bachchan, a household name in India and one of the most sought-after celebrities is known for his award-winning acting career and charitable efforts.

“We are extremely privileged to welcome Amitabh Bachchan to our Nexus Malls family. He has a remarkable ability to connect with different age groups. We are proud to partner with one of India’s biggest icons to help us deliver Har Din Kuch Naya experiences to our customers,” said Mr. Dalip Sehgal, CEO of Nexus Malls.

“I am delighted to endorse Nexus Malls. Together, we will try and further aim at curating new experiences for the customers each time they visit Nexus Malls,” said Bachchan.

Nexus Malls is the Indian retail portfolio arm of the world’s leading investment firm, The Blackstone Group which owns and operates 17 malls across 13 cities. Nexus Malls marked its foray into Indian retailing in 2016 with an aim to transform the shopping experience of Indian consumers. Nexus Malls have thereby established themselves as one of the leaders in the retail real estate industry in India.