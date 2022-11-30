In partnership with AZADEA Group Flying Tiger Copenhagen has opened a new store in Dubai

By Rupkatha B

New Delhi: In partnership with AZADEA Group Flying Tiger Copenhagen has opened a new store in Mall of the Emirates. The Danish brand’s efforts to provide quality and innovative products while keeping affordability and sustainability at its core are brought to fruition by AZADEA Group. The Flying Tiger Copenhagen’s strategic partnership with AZADEA Group is part of the brand’s vision for its global expansion plan.

Martin Jermiin, CEO at Flying Tiger Copenhagen said, “We want to be where the customers are. The opening of the first three markets in the Middle East has been a big success and we want to expand further in the region to meet the consumers where they are, both online and offline.”

Flying Tiger Copenhagen’s roots trace back to a small store that opened in Denmark in 1995. Now, more than 30 years and 880 stores later, they’ve established their presence as a successful Danish variety retail concept across 31 countries including all franchise markets.

