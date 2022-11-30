Claire’s offers hair accessories, jewelry and cosmetics all year, as well as seasonal items

By Daphne Howland

New Delhi: Claire’s is opening shop-in-shops in about 21 Macy’s locations nationally, including eight flagship stores, the companies announced Tuesday.

The shops, which began opening this month, offer hair accessories, jewelry and cosmetics all year, as well as seasonal items, “including festive products for holiday parties and celebrations,” according to the companies’ press release.

The tie-up also diversifies Claire’s retail footprint, per the release. In addition to concessions like these in North America and Europe, the accessories retailer, known for its ear piercing services, runs 2,300 Claire’s stores in 17 countries in North America and Europe and 190 Icing stores in North America. Abroad, the company also has more than 300 franchised Claire’s stores.

