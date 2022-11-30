Hikina Restaurant will invite guests to witness the Ahi-Ahi Ceremony that means sunset in Hawaiian.

New Delhi: Hikina Restaurant has re-opened its doors at Lapita hotel located in Dubai Parks and Resorts to showcase delicious Pan-Asian fare once again, including traditional dishes from the Far East.

Inspired by the Hawaiian word ‘Hikina’ which means ‘east’ the restaurant celebrates an explosive roller coaster of Far Eastern tastes drawing on an exotic spectrum of textures and aromas to bring guests a sumptuous, authentic and wholesome dining experience.

At Hikina guests will immerse themselves in dimly lit, intimate dining space with a lively open kitchen that will certainly add to the authentic atmosphere. Additionally, there is a bar and lounge for those wishing to unwind with a drink. Adding to the overall experience, guests will be invited to witness the Ahi-Ahi Ceremony that means sunset in Hawaiian.

