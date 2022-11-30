Cinnamon Homes will use the funds to boost product development, marketing and expansion plans of the company

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR headquartered new-age home furniture and home décor brand Cinnamon Homes has raised an undisclosed amount of angel funding from multiple angel investors in its maiden fundraising round.

The funding round was jointly led by Rahul Dash, co-founder of beauty Unicorn Purplle and Chetan Jajoria, vice president at Deutsche Bank.

Cinnamon Homes will utilize the funds raised towards bolstering its marketing and product development efforts as well as for driving immediate business growth and expansion in the Delhi-NCR region.

“This fundraising shall go a long way in helping us realize our business objectives to the fullest. It will also help us in moving closer towards our goal of strengthening our presence in NCR over the short term, as well as our long-term goal of expanding our brand’s experience centres to all major metros in India along with consolidating our online presence through our website,” Founder and CEO Anand Suman said.

Investor Rahul Dash, Co-Founder & COO, Purplle added, “Cinnamon Homes as a brand has great potential. I am glad to associate with the brand to support and help them scale nationally.”

Investor Chetan Jajoria, VP, Deutsche Bank said, “I have personally known Cinnamon Homes’ founder Anand for over one-and-a-half decades now. I am simply in awe of what he has created with Cinnamon and how the customers are loving the brand’s collections. And it’s a delight and pleasure for me to support this brand as one of its early investors.”

Since its inception in August this year, Cinnamon Homes has been constantly building its offerings that are extremely appealing along with a novelty factor in it. They aspire to be a one-stop solution wherein customers can come to set up their entire house. And to that end, Cinnamon shall be, going forward, continuing to invest a lot into designing its collections keeping the entire home in mind, and also doing customization to suit its clients’/customers’ requirements whenever necessary.

About Cinnamon Homes

Cinnamon Homes is a ‘subtle premium’ new-age brand of Furniture, Art and Home Décor that has been specially curated for the aspiring Indian citizens who have a penchant for making their homes look beautiful and classy and/or are looking for superlative, elegant and artsy solutions for renovating their homes. The aesthetics and design of Cinnamon Homes’ products have been curated perfectly to make their homes look gorgeous.

Cinnamon Homes works with a simple aim and mission of making homes look beautiful with the help of its design-led ‘subtle premium’ furniture and décor collection. On the other hand, their long-term vision to become one of the most likable and trusted brands in the Home Furniture, Art Décor segment, while targeting mainly the mid- premium and premium segment of customers and clientele.