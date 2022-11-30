Tata Cliq Luxury broadens its fashion category with the launch of Le Mill

Tata Cliq Luxury broadens its fashion category with the launch of Le...

The luxury retail platform Le Mill offers curated products from leading international brands like Acler, Aje, Alex Perry, Bassike, Rosantica, Courreges, Rhode, Rosantica, Rotate, Three Graces London, and Wandler

Mumbai: Fashion e-commerce platform Tata Cliq Luxury has partnered with two French businesswomen Cecilia Morelli Parikh and Julie Leymarie to introduce Le Mill, a multi-brand luxury fashion house. The platform has expanded its existing fashion category with this launch by offering consumers a host of international brands across apparel, accessories, and footwear categories.

The fashion category has been a strategic focus for Tata Cliq Luxury, the brand said in a release.

“As we continue to expand our exciting range of fashion portfolios further, we are delighted to launch Le Mill, a multi-brand luxury house, on the platform,” Gitanjali Saxena, Business Head, of Tata CLiQ Luxury, said.

“We look forward to offering our customers an assortment of prestigious brands under Le Mill as we strive to enhance their luxury shopping experience on the platform,” she added.

“With this partnership, we are expanding our reach further and increasing our access to consumers across the country. Tata CLiQ and we have a shared vision of offering consumers iconic international brands that are expertly curated along with an elevated online luxury shopping experience,” Cecilia Morelli Parikh, Co-founder of Le Mill said.

Le Mill offers an assortment of products from leading international brands that are exclusively offered by the fashion house, the statement further said.

Tata CLiQ is a fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform operating across divisions such as fashion, footwear, accessories, and beauty. It was launched on 27 May 2016 and is owned by the Tata Group.

Tata CLiQ had launched a premium and luxury fashion and lifestyle destination, Tata CLiQ Luxury offering a wide range of apparel and accessories by luxury and bridge-to-luxury brands like Hugo Boss, Armani Jeans, Coach, Furla, Tumi, G-Star, and Michael Kors.