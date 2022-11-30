Reliance is opening the first Balenciaga store in New Delhi

New Delhi: Reliance Brands is preparing to open the first Balenciaga store in New Delhi, two people familiar with the plans said.

They said the Balenciaga store is currently under fit-outs at the DLF Emporio Mall in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, a luxury shopping centre that is home to dozens of ultra-luxury labels including Louis Vuitton, Bvlgari, Armani, Jimmy Choo, Salvatore Ferragamo and Versace.

In August, Reliance Brands, the high-end fashion and lifestyle retailing unit of Reliance Retail, announced it has signed a long-term franchisee agreement with French luxury group Kering to sell Balenciaga products in India.

After Bottega Venta, Balenciaga is the second partnership for Reliance Brands with Kering, a French group that also owns luxury brands Gucci, Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen among other labels.

Reliance Brands did not respond to IndiaRetailing’s request for comment.

In October, IndiaRetailing had reported Reliance Brands was opening the first Valentino store in the same DLF-owned luxury mall. Last year, Reliance Retail had signed a long-term distribution agreement with the Italian group. At the time of the announcement, Reliance Brands had said it will open one Valentino boutique each in New Delhi and in Mumbai, to begin with. The stores will sell Valentino’s complete fashion and lifestyle and footwear ranges for both men and women.

Reliance Brands, a division of Reliance Retail, has in the 15 years of its existence, marketed around 100 luxury and bridge-to-luxury global brands in India including Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, Jimmy Choo, Salvatore Ferragamo, Burberry and Bottega Veneta.