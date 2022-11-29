In a new partnership, Target will now deliver Starbucks in its Drive Up curbside service at a few selected locations in the US

By Tatiana Walk-Morris

New Delhi: Target will now deliver Starbucks food and beverages in its Drive Up curbside service at some selected locations. Customers will be allowed to place their orders using the Target app. Then, they have to inform the retailer that they are on their way and have arrived. During this time, their order will be prepared and dropped off by a target employee.

Since the start of November, Starbucks launched Drive Up at 240 Target stores in California, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, New Jersey, Washington, and West Virginia.

After shoppers requested, Target began integrating Starbucks with Drive Up app functionality late last year.

