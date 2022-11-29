Samsung MENA launches first-ever Roblox ‘Space Cup’ football tournament

Samsung is all set to launch its first-ever Roblox Space Cup in December in the MENA region

New Delhi: To celebrate the ongoing football fever, Samsung is going to give the MENA region its first-ever Roblox Space Cup tournament in December. Space Tycoon, a virtual playground built inside Roblox which is a global Metaverse platform launched by Samsung.

This exclusive Space Cup tournament will have eight regional gaming influencers from different countries across the MENA region. With these influencers being the captains of the team, there will be eight teams who will each compete in this two-day Roblox tournament to win the coveted trophy.

To take part in the tournaments, the players just need to download Roblox on their Samsung devices and create an avatar. Then, search ‘Samsung Space Tycoon’ to join the game. Locate the Space Cup in the main lobby, take a selfie screenshot, and share.

This metaverse platform’s target audience is Gen Z and it allows them to create, play games as well as share experiences only through Samsung electronic devices.

