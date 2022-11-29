The collaboration between skincare and haircare brand, Nature 4 Nature with Kindlife will help increase the brand’s reach and make it more accessible to consumers

Mumbai: Nature 4 Nature, Yash Birla’s skincare and haircare brand has recently announced a collaboration with Kindlife in an attempt at expansion.

Talking about the expansion, Yash Birla said, “Associating with an e-commerce website like kindlife, which has already gained the trust and confidence of so many natural product consumers, is definitely going to help us propagate our brand mission and get closer to our vision.”

Recently, Yash Birla invested in Nature 4 Nature which offers a variety of skincare and haircare products to its customers. The brand is now expanding to the Middle East alongside Southeast Asia.

Founded by Radhika Ghai, Kindlife is an online beauty and wellness platform which sells organic, toxin-free, eco-conscious, or cruelty-free products. These include plant-based supplements for nutrition, body care products, home essentials, and a lot more.

Talking about the collaboration with Nature 4 Nature, Radhika Ghai, Founder, Kindlife said, “Consumers are conscious about the ingredients they use and are moving to toxin-free and natural products. We are excited to partner with Nature 4 Nature and grow to make better beauty accessible to Indians.”