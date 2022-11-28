Applebee’s was launched in India through an agreement with Rohit Malhotra and Jayaprakash Mutharayappa of Dine Brands International Franchisees

Bengaluru: American eatery Applebee’s, known for its chain of grill bars and pancake joints launched Bengaluru’s first outlet in Orion Mall. Spread across 3700 square feet at Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar in Bengaluru, the diner brand is bringing down its Californian chain to India through a franchisee format.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and International House of Pancakes are owned by Dine Brands, a publicly traded food and beverage company based in Glendale, California. The new launch in India was through an agreement with Rohit Malhotra and Jayaprakash Mutharayappa of Dine Brands International Franchisees.

Originally scheduled to open in 2020, the India entry was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Applebee’s was founded by Bill Palmer and T.J. Palmer in 1980. They opened the first Applebee’s in Atlanta, Georgia. Currently, Applebee’s has almost 2,000 restaurants in 49 states in the US. It is also present in 15 countires, and one US territory.